‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Says She And Aaron Phypers Don’t Have An ‘Open Marriage,’ Are Best Friends

Denise Richards is gushing over her marriage amid claims of an affair.

Denise Richards is insisting that when it comes to her marriage to Aaron Phypers, which is nearing its two-year anniversary, they do not allow one another to sleep with other people.

During a July 23 interview with The Washington Post, Denise opened up about the relationship between herself and Aaron on the heels of claims that she slept with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Brandi Glanville, on more than one occasion when he wasn’t around.

After revealing that fans will be hearing more about her supposed affair with Brandi in the upcoming episodes of Season 10, Denise noted that if she and Aaron had an open marriage, as Brandi suggested during Wednesday night’s new episode of the Bravo reality series, she would be “open about it.”

Denise went on to gush over her husband, who she married in September 2018 as cameras rolled for the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after joining the show just months prior.

“He’s my best friend. He’s my lover. He’s my confidant,” Denise shared. “I feel that we bring out the best in each other. We are definitely both very strong personalities, so, obviously we’ll have moments, but we respect each other’s opinions.”

Denise went on to say that while she has faced challenges throughout the recent episodes of the show, she doesn’t regret joining the cast years ago and said that when it came to her first go-around with the series, she had a great time and formed true friendships with her cast mates.

“No. I actually had so much fun my first season, and I formed genuine friendships. This season was very different, but I would never say I regret anything,” she said.

As for her thoughts on a third season, Denise said she will return for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 “if it makes sense.”

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told Hollywood Life earlier this year that when it comes to Aaron’s behavior on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise’s co-stars were completely shocked by his behavior throughout Season 10.

According to the source, the women of the show felt that Aaron was out of line on occasion and felt that Denise should have intervened and calmed him down in certain situations. They also believe that Aaron was being “overly dramatic” and time and thought that he may have been acting up for the cameras.