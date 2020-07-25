Jessica Chastain, 43, Stuns In A Black Bikini While Revealing Her ‘Quarantini’ Recipe In Funny Video

The actress celebrated National Tequila Day by partying with a few pals.

Jessica Chastain had a pool party that looked like a blast, and she served up a special drink that wasn’t too difficult to mix up.

On July 24, the 43-year-old Zero Dark Thirty star took to Instagram to show her 3.2 million followers how she and a group of friends celebrated National Tequila Day. She also shared her “quarantini” recipe in the caption that accompanied her hilarious video. The drink consisted of a shot of the alcohol being celebrated followed by a lime chaser. She also wrote that it was “mandatory” for everyone she was quarantined with to enjoy her creation.

For her quarantine celebration, Jessica rocked a black bikini with a retro vibe. The swimsuit included a bralette top and a pair of high-waisted bottoms. She also wore a white loose-knit cover-up with long sleeves. The actress accessorized her summery outfit with a pair of sunglasses that had clear rainbow frames and mirrored lenses. Her long red hair was styled in a ponytail.

Jessica was filmed in her kitchen as she poured the the alcohol in a shaker with some ice, cut up a few limes, and arranged shot glasses on a cheese board. She then served the drinks to a group of four people who were hanging out in her pool.

After the she actress was shown enjoying a drink herself, she pointed at her shirtless husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, and addressed the camera.

“This is our bar boy,” she said. “We prefer to serve our tequila off his bare waxed chest.”

“Waxed?” Gian Luca responded.

“Don’t lie! You know you wax your chest,” Jessica replied.

Jessica continued to entertain her viewers by attempting to juggle limes, and she narrowly avoided a collision with an adorable pug as the dog ran inside the house with its leash trailing behind it. She also squirted herself in the eye with lime juice and accused her husband of touching his nipples. The video ended by showing the pug passed out in the grass.

Jessica’s post has bagged over 99,000 likes thus far. Her fans also took to the comments section to let her know how much they enjoyed her upload.

“Wow… I’m living for this side of you,” wrote one fan. “Glad to see you’re living your best quarantine life.”

“Even the dog is drunk,” quipped another person.

“Wow this is the vaccine for the corona,” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re awesome! I so wanna party with you!!!” a fourth message read.

Actor Dwayne Johnson also responded to Jessica’s post, calling her his “spirit animal” and revealing that he had a gift coming her way. This was presumably because she was drinking his Teremana Tequila.

