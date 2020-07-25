Bri Teresi Flashes Nearly Bare Booty In Steamy Beachfront Snap

Guess girl and self-proclaimed Snapchat Queen Bri Teresi has taken her steamy Instagram feed to a whole new level, posting a killer beachfront snapshot on July 25 in which she posed seductively amid the rushing tide. Sporting a barely-there bikini and a sultry expression, the model and social media maven got down and dirty in the ocean, flashing her almost completely exposed booty as the water splashed around her.

In the caption, the 25-year-old credited visual artist Jeremy Lee for the shot, and while its composition definitely qualifies as photographic artistry, it was Teresi’s stunning visage that made the picture pop.

Teresi rested on her hands and knees in the steamy picture with her back and side facing the camera. The blue expanse of the ocean was visible in the background, but it was out of focus in the medium shot as Lee’s lens remained firmly affixed to Teresi’s sinuous and statuesque body.

With her eyes locked onto the camera as she turned her head to face it, Teresi had placed her hands into the water before her for support and torqued her back in the opposite direction. Her positioning did well to accentuate all of her natural curves, with the contours of her round derriere being the most prominent among them in the photo.

Teresi almost appeared to be nude in the pic, as the ultra-thin strings of her bikini combination were barely visible and the cups that concealed her bust were largely obstructed. The slightly sun-kissed skin on her face, shoulders, arms and back were mostly in shadow as shoulders the sun’s rays seemingly targeted her backside. It further illuminated the water that crashed and cascaded around her toned thighs and jutting hips.

Meanwhile, she gazed dreamily into the camera, parting her pink lips and wearing her modestly windblown hair back over the left side of her face to complete the framing for her confident expression.

Teresi’s latest update was generating a sizable response at the time of this writing, achieving thousands of double-taps from IG users, while 150-plus comments had been left.

“You look soooooooo gorgeous in that photoshoot,” wrote one approving fan.

“Every inch of you is incredible sweetheart,” appraised another.

“Ocean Beauty,” stated a third admirer.

“Great shot of you at the beach bri:))!!!” commented a fourth fan.

Teresi has been on a virtual tear on IG of late, posting sizzling snaps on an almost daily basis. As shared by The Inquisitr less than 24 hours before she took her talents to the beach, Teresi similarly brought the heat while sporting a black pleather and semi-sheer bodysuit that put all the emphasis on her dynamite curves.