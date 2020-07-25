Megan Fox Is Reportedly Very ‘Confident’ Brian Austin Green Will Find His Match Amid Split From Tina Louise

Megan Fox is reportedly “confident” that Brian Austin Green will find someone perfectly suited for him amid his alleged split from Australian model Tina Louise. According to an exclusive from Hollywood Life, the Transformers actress is hoping for the best for her estranged husband.

Two days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Green and Louise had broken up after a brief relationship because she wanted something more serious than what the actor was willing to give at the time. Sources close to the rumored couple revealed that Louise had ended things with him sometime during the last week.

Even though Fox and Green have gone their separate ways, she does not wish any ill will on her ex.

“As far as his dating life, she’s confident he’ll find the right one when the time comes,” said the source.

They also mentioned that the 34-year-old actress thinks Green is “an incredible father” to their three children, Bodhi, Journey, and Noah.

“Megan is really happy and just wants the same for Brian. They’ll always respect one another and wish each other happiness,”

The Beverly Hill, 90210 star’s excellent parenting skills have been a great asset to Fox, who has been able to “focus on her work and not stress while she’s away…she’s so grateful that she can rely on him and never had to worry about leaving [the kids] with him.”

As her new film Midnight in the Switchgrass has recently resumed production for the first time since the pandemic started, Fox has been very busy lately and reportedly not had much of a chance to talk to Green “unless it’s about the kids.”

Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

The first source noted that the two had “a lot of catching up to do.”

A second insider noted that the breakup has been much “easier” on Fox, and she’s aware of it.

The mother-of-three has already moved on publically with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The two recently opened up about their relationship during a new interview.

Apparently, the two shared an instant attraction and had a lot of chemistry on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which is where they first met, but it took a while for them to get together.

As for the 47-year-old, he has tried to bounce back from the split with Fox by dating Louise, although that relationship has unfortunately ended, according to reports. The two were initially spotted having lunch together at a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles called Sugar Taco. Louise is a part-owner of the eatery.

Before that, he was also linked to reality star Courtney Stodden.