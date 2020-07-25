Amanda Cerny Sizzles In A Red Bikini & Teases A ‘Happy Christmas In July’

Amanda Cerny shared a stunning photo on her Instagram page on Saturday morning. She flaunted her fit physique while wearing one of her own bikinis and this left many of her followers virtually speechless.

The single photo that Cerny posted showed her in a red two-piece and she teased that it was Christmas in July. She directed people to the Instagram page for her merchandise shop and it seemed that this suit and similar pieces would be dropping soon.

“I would love to celebrate this kind of Christmas,” a fan teased, adding several heart and fire emoji to the end of the comment.

The setting suggested that Amanda was outdoors with some palms and a white fence behind her. She stood in front of a wooden chair and it appeared that she may have been either sitting her booty on the edge of an arm of the chair or propping one leg up on the seat of it.

Amanda stood with one knee bent, her foot propped on something, and one wrist rested gently on her thigh. Her other arm was raised to her head with her hand held back behind her neck. She had her brunette tresses styled in loose waves that appeared to blow just a bit in an ocean breeze.

This photo featured Amanda wearing a bold bikini, a relatively modest ensemble that still perfectly highlighted all of her luscious curves. The top had a gold zipper up the front and a band across the neck that made for a truly unique presentation.

Amanda had it zipped up high enough to keep her cleavage contained, but low enough to still show a little skin. It appeared that this piece could easily transition to be quite a racy top if the zipper were lowered an inch or two more.

The bikini bottoms were fairly simple, at least from the front. The waistband sat right on her hips and the ensemble worked well to show off Amanda’s chiseled abs.

“Now all of a sudden I wanna watch Bay watch movie again,” one of her fans teased.

“Red is my favorite color on you Amanda,” a follower determined.

“Never a disappointment seeing you in red,” another follower shared.

Nearly 26 million people currently follow Amanda on Instagram. It took merely one hour for nearly 280,000 of her fans to like the post and more than 1,100 comments poured in during that initial hour too. The stunning social media starlet has shared plenty of sultry bikini snaps before, but this one seemed to hit all the right marks to tantalize her fans in just the perfect sense.