Peter Frampton, Slash, Cat Stevens & More Musicians React To The Death Of Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Peter Green

The late songwriter influenced many future guitarists.

The music world is reacting to the death of Peter Green. The original Fleetwood Mac guitarist and co-founder died in his sleep on July 25 at age 73.

Green was best known as a founding member of the British supergroup, before leaving the band in 1971 and paving the way for the classic lineup that would include newcomers Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

After a series of personal problems that kept him out of the spotlight, the talented blues guitarist returned to performing in the 1990s with the Peter Green Splinter Group, per The Associated Press. Along the way, he influenced many future rock stars.

Green, who penned songs that included the future Santana hit “Black Magic Woman,” was considered one of the most influential guitarists and songwriters of the 1960s.

On social media, members of the music world, including several guitar legends, paid tribute to the pioneering musician in the hours following his death.

In an Instagram slideshow, which can be seen here, veteran Guns ‘N’ Roses guitar player Slash shared photos of Green performing.

“RIP #PeterGreen,” Slash captioned his post.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Seventies superstar Peter Frampton also remembered the late rocker on social media.

“Most sadly have lost one of the most tasteful guitar players ever I have always been a huge admirer of the great Peter Green may he rest in peace,” Frampton wrote on Twitter.

“God bless the ineffable Peter Green, one of the unsung heroes of musical integrity, innovation, and spirit,” tweeted singer Cat Stevens, who now goes by the name Yusaf Islam. “When I heard he left Fleetwood Mac in 1970 to get a real life and donate his wealth to charity, he became something of a model for me.”

In addition, legendary Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler described the “Supernatural ” songwriter as “one of the greats,” as did KISS singer Paul Stanley who said he was “one of the absolute hierarchy of the original British Blues Greats.” Stanley put the late musician in the same category as Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, and Jeff Beck. Genesis alum Steve Hackett called him”extraordinary” and a “great influence.”

On Twitter, Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale said Green was an artist that he “truly” loved and admired. He noted that he supported the original incarnation of Fleetwood Mac at a jazz club when he was in a local band at the start of his career.

“He was a breathtaking Singer, Guitarist & Composer,” Coverdale wrote before adding that he knows whose music he will be listening to today.

And Thin Lizzy and Ultravox alum Midge Ure shared a video of him playing the Green song “Supernatural” with the caption, “Respect to the man who wrote this. I vowed when I first heard this I would strive to learn to play it one day. RIP Peter.”

As of this writing, the current members of Green’s most famous band have not commented on his death on social media.