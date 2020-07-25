Laurence Bédard Shows Off Fit Physique In Black Sports Bra & Skintight Bike Shorts

On Saturday, July 25, Canadian model Laurence Bédard started off the weekend by uploading a stunning Instagram post for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

In the photo, the 27-year-old posed outside on what appears to be a paved walkway in front of a black building and green foliage. She sat with one of her knees bent and pressed her back against a wall with black paneling. Laurence rested her elbow on her thigh and placed one of her hands between her legs. She tilted her head and grazed her bottom lip with her thumb, as she looked directly at the camera.

Laurence sizzled in a black workout set that featured a plunging ruched sports bra and a pair of matching skintight bike shorts. The revealing ensemble, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, accentuated her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. Her impressive tattoo collection was also put on display. The Instagram star finished off the sporty look with a delicate cross pendant necklace and chunky white tennis shoes.

For the photo, the bombshell wore her short auburn hair down in a deep side part. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by seemingly commenting on the comfort of her activewear and tagging the company.

Many of Laurence’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are so beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Baby you’d look gorgeous in a paper bag, [you’re] the best,” added a different devotee.

“One of the nicest pictures of you!” remarked another admirer, along with a red heart emoji.

“Just as beautiful as ever,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 33,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the tattooed model is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy swimsuit with cut-out detailing also manufactured by Fashion Nova. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.