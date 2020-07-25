Ana Cheri Flaunts Cleavage In Checkered Yellow Sundress

Model Ana Cheri looked ready to enjoy a summer day in her latest Instagram share. The brunette beauty took to the photo-sharing app on Saturday to flaunt her curves in a checkered, yellow sundress.

Ana appeared to be home for the candid snap, which saw her sitting fairly close to the camera. Part of a green velvet sofa was visible a few feet behind her. She faced the lens as she sat on the floor near a wall that was decorated with a monochrome mural.

The model’s dress featured thin straps that tied into loopy bows on the tops of her shoulders. The summery number also had low-cut neckline, which put her cleavage on display. While she was sitting down, the hem of the dress appeared to come to the top of her thighs. One of her hands sat in her lap while her other hand was off to her side, showing off her shapely upper arm. She sat in such a way that showed off a bit of her left thigh. The dress was form-fitting, and while it was not skin-tight, it did show off her hourglass shape. The colors flattered her tan skin, which looked smooth and flawless.

Ana’s accessories matched the light and sexy vibe she put off in the dress. She opted for a dainty gold necklace that had a pendant hanging from it. Her earrings were small studs that had a slight sparkle to them.

The model titled her head while she gave the camera a slight smile. Her long, dark hair was parted off center, and she styled it in big waves over her shoulders. Golden highlights framed her face.

The post was a hit and raked in more than 49,000 likes within an hour of being shared to her account.

In the post’s caption, she wished her followers a good day.

Dozens of her fans flocked to the comments section to share the love.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” one follower commented.

“Wow! always looking amazing!” gushed a second admirer.

“This view of you would brightin [sic] up any ones day,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Most gorgeous lady of instagram,” a fourth comment read.

While Ana seems to enjoy showing off plenty of skin, she does not have to do so to look incredible, as Saturday’s post revealed.

The model manages to look good in just about everything she wears. Not too long ago, she uploaded a photo to Instagram that featured her looking smoking hot in a pair of camouflage leggings.