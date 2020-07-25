Doja Cat Reveals She Contracted COVID-19 A Few Months After Mocking The Virus

Doja Cat recently revealed that she contracted COVID-19 in a new interview with Capital XTRA. Ironically, the news comes months after she mocked the virus during an Instagram live session.

Back in March, Doja said she was not “scared” of the virus and felt that it was overhyped because it was not a super-serious disease.

“I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a f*ck about corona, b*tch. It’s a flu!” the 24-year-old told her Instagram followers.

She also said “y’all are p*ssy, period,” about those who were afraid.

“You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona,” Doja said.

She joked that people were so afraid of the coronavirus that she needed a Corona, as in the beer.

While chatting with Capital XTRA, the host asked her how she’d been doing the pandemic, pointing out that she’d been spending a lot of time interacting with her fans on social media and her Instagram live.

Getty Images

Doja said she’d mostly stayed at home, but then shockingly revealed that she had actually contracted the coronavirus, but was still unsure of how she had gotten it.

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don’t know how I got it but I got it,” said the “Say So” singer.

Thankfully, Doja seems to have recovered from her sickness.

The interview expressed concern for her and asked how she was doing now, Doja reassured her that she was doing just fine now, although she did initially have a “four-day symptom freakout,” in which the illness hit her the worst.

Considering Doja’s initial comments regarding the disease and her dismissal of its severity, not many people felt sympathy toward her on social media after the interview was released.

Some tweeted that “karma” was responsible for her diagnosis.

That said, her fans supported her and said they were delighted that she had since recovered from the virus.

The popular singer has been keeping a somewhat low-profile as of late, and fans wondered if her illness may have contributed to that.

However, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Doja also came under fire in May after allegations surfaced accusing her of participating in racist chatrooms. On Twitter, the hashtag #DojaCatIsOverParty trended for almost an entire weekend.

She eventually made a lengthy apology video on social media, although she did deny being part of “any racist conversations.”