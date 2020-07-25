Daisy Keech Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Tie-Dye Bikini

On Saturday, July 25, social media star Daisy Keech shared a sizzling snap with her 5 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 20-year-old on an outdoor space with hardwood flooring in front of gorgeous green foliage and a building. Daisy sat with her knees bent and leaned forward, steadying herself by placing both of her hands on her legs. The model tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a tie-dye bikini that featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of matching high-cut bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips were put on full display. She accessorized the sexy look with silver hoop earrings and numerous rings.

For the photo, Daisy wore her blond locks down in a sleek, straight style. She had tucked her hair behind her ear, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the caption, the Instagram sensation asked her followers about their “day.”

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Just started working today after 2 week vacation, but [it’s] a good day! #energized,” wrote one commenter.

“[P]retty good, thanks for asking,” remarked another social media user.

Many of her admirers also took the time to compliment her. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[You] look stunning girl,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eyes and fire emoji to the comment.

“[You’re] so beautiful honey,” added a different devotee, along with a pink heart emoji.

Daisy engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The tantalizing post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 130,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, she shared a picture, in which she wore a pastel yellow bikini top and blue shorts while walking with a bike on a beach. Since its upload, the photo has been liked over 360,000 times.