Yanet Garcia Flaunts Derrière In Hot Pink Swimsuit With Daring Cut-Outs

Fitness model Yanet Garcia sent temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram update. The brunette beauty shared a snap that featured her looking smoking hot while she flaunted her derrière in a sexy swimsuit that featured daring cut-outs.

Yanet’s swimsuit was a hot pink one piece. The bold cut-out sections made the sexy number about as revealing as many bikinis. It featured an off-the shoulder strap and an open section just above her breasts, calling attention to her cleavage. Two other cut-out portions were on the side of the swimsuit, which exposed her upper and lower abdomen as well as part of her back. One of the open sections flashed a tiny bit of underboob. The legs were high cut, and the back was cheeky, showing off her pert booty.

The photo was taken somewhat close to Yanet’s body as she faced the camera. She appeared to be standing on a balcony in front of a glass door. A reflected of a portion of lush countryside was visible in the glass. Perhaps of more interest to the model’s followers, was her backside, which was also visible in the glass. She appeared to be standing with her back slightly arched, putting her booty and her toned thighs on display.

Yanet ran one hand through her hair while she gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face. The image was cropped at her forehead just above her eyes and below her belly button, making her fit and trim midsection a focal point. She pulled on one side of the legs in a flirty fashion.

In the caption, Yanet left an uplifting message.

As usual, the post got a lot of love from her followers, garnering more than 125,000 likes within an hour of it being shared to her account.

Many of the comments were written in Spanish, but a few of Yanet’s English-speaking admirers chimed in with their thoughts about the snap.

“Most beautiful woman on the planet,” gushed one Instagram user.

“love what you do you’re so gorgeous and inspiring keep blessing the world with that fruity bootie,” quipped a second admirer.

Some of the model’s fans seemed to be grateful that she was standing in front of the door.

“I’m grateful for…… reflections!” joked a third follower.

“Love that reflection in the mirror,” echoed a fourth comment.

Yanet works hard to keep her body in shape, and when she is not flaunting her curves in a swimsuit, her fans might see her showing off in the gym. Not too long ago, she showcased her firm backside in a pair of animal-print leggings while posing for a sexy gym selfie.