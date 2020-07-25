‘RHOC’ Newcomer Elizabeth Vargas Is ‘Feisty’ & Not Getting Along With The Cast, Source Claims

The rumored new addition to 'RHOC' is reportedly trying to 'pick fights' with the cast.

According to a new exclusive from Hollywood Life, Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer Elizabeth Vargas is “struggling” to get along with the rest of the cast.

A source disclosed to the outlet that Vargas was introduced to the show by fellow housewife Kelly Dodd for its upcoming fifteenth season, to introduce some new blood after both Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson officially left the reality show.

Vargas is supposedly “very feisty” and having a difficult time fitting in with the other women. Aside from Dodd and Vargas, Season 15 is rumored to star Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

The insider said that most of the cast “didn’t know her before and she hasn’t exactly been fitting in very easily. She’s pretty vocal and seems to still be getting her groove, but she hasn’t started off on the best of footing with the other women.”

Based on intel from the insider, Vargas has been instigating drama with the other housewives. Despite the others being “open” to “getting to know her better,” they’re finding it challenging because “she’s trying hard to start drama and issues when they’re not there.”

However, they also said, “Kelly really has her back.”

She has allegedly been assisting her in adapting to the new environment and “helping” the newcomer “get into the groove of it all.”

Some fans of the long-running reality series voiced their excitement for the new episodes, particularly after hearing the rumors surrounding Vargas. People think that the newcomer might add some extra drama to the series and a change of pace from the last few seasons, which have hinged primarily around Gunvalson.

Nicole Weingart / Bravo

Others think it will be entertaining to see Dodd and Vargas potentially teaming up against the rest of the women.

“Elizabeth Vargas joining ‘RHOC.’ I can’t wait to see this. It’s all entertainment if you haven’t figured it out by now, tweeted one person.

Since her addition to the show has not officially been confirmed, some users have taken to tweeting cast members to ask for affirmation.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that Real Housewives of Orange County was allegedly resuming production on Season 15 amid the pandemic. However, the article indicated that they were adhering to strict CDC guidelines.

Beador and her three daughters recently revealed they had contracted coronavirus and are currently quarantining.

Aside from the Orange County chapter of the franchise, RHONJ and RHOD are also set to start filming again, according to reports.