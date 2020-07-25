‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Confirms She’s ‘Team Denise’ And Discusses Returning For Season 11

Garcelle Beauvais is explaining her allegiance to Denise Richards.

Garcelle Beauvais is sticking by her co-star, Denise Richards, as she faces shocking rumors of an affair with Brandi Glanville and claims of talking crap about the other ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Days after Garcelle and her co-stars filmed the reunion special for Season 10 virtually with host Andy Cohen from their homes in Los Angeles, Garcelle appeared on an episode of Access Hollywood, where she confirmed that when it comes to the current divide between the women, she’s “Team Denise.”

“I mean, she’s been my friend for a long time. So how do you not stay loyal to a friend of yours?” she said on the show, according to a July 23 report shared by People magazine.

According to Garcelle, she doesn’t know Brandi that well. So, when it comes to Brandi’s accusations of having slept with Denise twice and her claims that Denise spoke poorly about a number of their co-stars, including Teddi Mellencamp, who she supposedly said was “desperate” to be a part of the group, it wouldn’t have made sense to take Brandi’s side because they were never close to one another.

“If I’m going to stand with someone, I’m going to stand with someone who is a [pal] of mine,” Garcelle explained.

Also during her interview on Access Hollywood, Garcelle shared her thoughts about potentially returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast to film the show’s upcoming 11th season by saying that when it comes to the new episodes, she’s still “thinking about it.”

“They also have to ask you back, so it’s a two-way street,” she added. “But you know, we’ll see.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Garcelle first joined the cast in August of last year after the exit of Lisa Vanderpump, who announced she was quitting the show in June of last year.

Denise Richards attends opening night of 2019 BravoCon. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Garcelle appeared on an episode of Reality Life with Kate Casey earlier this month, where she admitted that when it came to joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it wasn’t the first offer she’d received to appear on the series.

During her chat with Kate, Garcelle said that after splitting from ex-husband Mike Nilon, she felt that the time was right.

“I thought, you know what? I’m single, so that’s better, because I’m not married and going into reality TV, because I think it messes up marriage in a way,” she recalled.