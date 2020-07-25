Chiara Ferragni Shows Off Flawless Figure In Shimmering Blue Bikini

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni captured hearts around the world on social media after she posted a gorgeous new snapshot of herself on Saturday, July 25. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 20.5 million followers, and it quickly became a hit just minutes after going live.

The 33-year-old glowed as she was photographed while in the sea. Chiara took center stage, standing directly in front of the camera and posing from her left side as she leaned up against a large rock. She further exuded both happy and sultry vibes as she propped her hips out, smiled widely, and directed her gaze straight towards the distance in front of her.

Chiara’s blond hair did not look to be styled as it cascaded down in slight, natural-looking waves.

It was her enviable curves that stood out most in the image, though, as she flaunted them with a revealing bikini.

The model’s bikini bra was a shimmering blue color and featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment tightly hugged her chest and displayed a bit of sideboob.

Chiara teamed the swimsuit top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. The briefs also did not provide much coverage as they featured a high-rise, skimpy cut that especially showed off her curvy hips and pert derriere. The bottoms’ high-waisted design also called attention to her slim core.

She accessorized with a number of jewelry pieces, including bracelets, necklaces, and rings.

According to the model’s geotag, she was photographed in Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean.

She revealed in the caption that the photo was taken on her “first day”

in Sardinia. She also stated that her bathing suit was designed by Calzedonia.

The eye-catching snapshot was instantly received with approval and support from many fans, amassing more than 300,000 likes since going live just one hour ago. More than 700 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, good looks, and bikini.

“Wow so beautiful,” one social media user wrote in Italian, per Google Translator.

“One hot mama,” a second admirer added.

“Love this, so pretty,” a third follower chimed in.

“Beautiful bikini,” a fourth individual asserted.

Chiara has taken to Instagram to show off her famous physique on more than one occasion, especially this past month, as she has been on a number of vacations. Just on July 17, she wowed her fans once more after she shared a photo of herself in a cheetah-print bikini while on holiday in Forte dei Marmi, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 417,000 likes.