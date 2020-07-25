Tahlia Skaines Sizzles In A Butterfly-Print Bikini: ‘Hopefully I Can Fly To The Beach Soon’

Tahlia Skaines is longing for another day by the ocean, per her latest Instagram share. The model revealed her desire to “fly to the beach soon” while showing off another sexy swimwear look that perfectly suited her killer curves.

Tahlia sizzled as she flaunted her bronzed bod in a tiny bikini from White Fox Swim that was pink and adorned with colorful butterflies. She rocked a halter-style top in the flirty print with thin straps that showcased her toned shoulders and arms. Its plunging neckline made for an eye-popping display of cleavage, which nearly spilled out of the garment entirely thanks to its itty-bitty triangle cups. Fans were also treated to a full look at Tahlia’s toned midsection and chiseled abs, much to their delight.

The matching bottoms of the set boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased Tahlia’s curvy hips and sculpted thighs. Its thick waistband sat an angle across her flat stomach, highlighting her trim waist and hourglass frame.

The Australian stunner posed in her heated living room to show off the beach-ready look, as the winter temperatures in Australia prevented her from spending the day by the ocean. She sat on the edge of a white leather bar stool in the middle of the space with her toned legs stretched out in front of her while tugging at her bikini bottoms in a teasing manner. She

Tahlia completed her look with plenty of bling, including a diamond tennis bracelet, hoop earrings, and a Dior nameplate necklace. She tied her blond tresses back in a messy bun, which she placed her hand on top of as she worked the camera. A few locks fell out of the hairdo, falling messily down either side of her head to frame her and highlight her striking features.

Fans did not hesitate to shower Tahlia’s latest bikini-clad Instagram appearance with likes and comments. It has been double-tapped nearly 14,000 times and has drawn dozens of compliments after 12 hours on the platform.

“You are incredibly perfect,” one person wrote.

“Insane bod,” praised another fan.

“Simply breathtaking,” a third follower quipped.

“Hottie,” added her pal Allie Auton, who recently sported a similar swimsuit on her own Instagram page.

Along with rocking her swimwear at home, Tahlia has been reminiscing about her past vacations to pass the time until her next oceanside getaway. On Friday, the social media star shared a throwback snap in which she flaunted her pert derriere in a cheeky yellow bikini.