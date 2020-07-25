Casey Costelloe Shows Off Her Toned Bod On The Beach In A Brown Bikini

Casey Costelloe returned to her Instagram page on Saturday with a stunning new photo that has her fans talking.

The model was snapped on the beach in Curl Curl, New South Wales, Australia, per the upload’s geotag, with a gorgeous view of the water flowing up to the shore behind her. The bright rays of the sun provided a gorgeous golden hue to the shot, illuminating the blond bombshell as she showed off her toned bod in a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

Casey looked ready to hit the waves in the scanty brown two-piece that popped against her sun-kissed physique. The swimwear included a classic triangle top with a plunging neckline that left her ample cleavage well within eyesight. It cut off just beneath her bust, flashing her chiseled midsection to the camera as well.

Her matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight thanks to its racy design. The number covered up only what was necessary of Casey’s lower half leaving her shapely legs and curvy hips almost completely exposed. It also had a thin waistband that sat low on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and taut tummy.

Casey posed with her one leg in front of the other and her hips popped out to the side, further emphasizing her dangerous curves. She had two bags slung over her shoulders, and gazed longingly at the camera in front of her with a soft smile across her face.

She raised one of her arms up and ran one hand through her dirty-blond locks, which appeared slightly damp as if she had already taken a dip in the ocean prior to the moment being captured. Her accessories included a pendant necklace that sat slightly askew across her neck, as well as a pair of trendy gold hoop earrings.

Fans went wild at the sight of Casey’s flawless bikini body, awarding the snap over 5,000 likes within seven hours of going live. An additional 180 admirers flocked to the comments section of the upload, flooding it with compliments for the social media star’s latest skin-baring display.

“You’re so gorgeous!” one person wrote.

“Beautiful body goals,” quipped another fan.

“Wow, just wow,” a third follower remarked.

“You are a wonderful angel,” praised a fourth user.

Casey is hardly shy about showing off her figure on Instagram. She recently gave her fans a peek at her pert derriere when she rocked a lacy black bodysuit while roaming through a field. That post proved to be another hit, earning nearly 10,000 likes and 335 comments to date.