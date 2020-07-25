Grimes Tells Elon Musk To Get Off His Phone After Tweet About Pronouns: ‘Please Stop This’

Grimes and her partner Elon Musk appeared to get into an argument on social media after the Tesla CEO tweeted a message saying that “pronouns suck.”

As Business Insider reported, within minutes, Grimes replied to his tweet.

“I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic.],” she wrote. “I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

While she didn’t address his message directly, and she later deleted her tweet, she appeared to be trying to address the backlash that was rapidly building up in response to Musk’s tweet.

Though he didn’t elaborate, his controversial message appeared to be his way of saying that he doesn’t support an individual who chooses to use a pronoun that doesn’t align with their birth sex.

Musk’s message remains on Twitter, where it has garnered nearly 27,000 retweets and comments.

“Transgender rights are important in a free and equal society that cares about everyone—from the very rich like you to the most vulnerable like them. This shouldn’t be in dispute. But cancel culture does suck, which is why we should educate people not futilely try to destroy them,” Eugene Gu wrote.

Others accused the 49-year-old father of seven of trying to get attention.

“[Elon, age 5, tipping over a glass of water so someone will look at him],” wrote Cody Johnston.

The use of pronouns such as “she,” “he,” or “they” has become an increasingly discussed topic of conversation in recent years as LGBTQ+ activists, allies, and members seek to be addressed by the gender that they identify with.

But some people have pushed back on the movement, arguing that it is too complicated or that people should be addressed by their birth sex.

Neither Grimes nor Musk has elaborated in the past on their opinion over pronouns. But just before Grimes gave birth to the couples’ first child, X Æ A-12, she explained to People that she wasn’t announcing the gender of their baby.

The 31-year-old singer explained that it was her baby’s privacy at stake and didn’t want to share any details about their child because they hadn’t consented to be famous. She also said that she didn’t want to assign a gender to their baby in case it didn’t identify that way later in life.

She also said in a tweet that it was up to her child to decide their identity.