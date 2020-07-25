Rachel Ward Sizzles In A Figure-Hugging Dress With A Scandalously High Slit On One Side

Blond beauty Rachel Ward stunned her 607,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot double update in which she rocked a figure-hugging dress. The pictures were taken in front of a white textured wall in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens, as the geotag indicated.

The ensemble Rachel wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn many times before. She made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself to ensure her followers knew where to look for the garment if they liked it.

The dress was a khaki hue, as Rachel mentioned in the caption, and featured a slight v-neck neckline with ruffled detailing along it. The neckline dipped low, showing off a bit of skin but keeping her cleavage covered. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders but left the rest of her slender arms exposed.

The garment was crafted from a ribbed fabric that clung to Rachel and fit her toned body like a glove. The material stretched over her ample assets and slim waist before hugging her thighs. The photo was cropped just below Rachel’s knees so not all of her legs were visible in the shot, but the look had a scandalously high slit on one side that left nearly her entire thigh exposed. She appeared to prop her foot on the wall behind her while placing one hand on her hip for a sassy pose.

Rachel accessorized with a pair of bold silver earrings, and also held a bag and white slide-on shoes in her hand. She gazed directly at the camera with a seductive expression as her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves.

She altered her pose slightly for the second snap, placing the handle of her bag on her forearm and positioning her other hand on her hip. She raised her chin slightly and tilted her face in a way that accentuated her breathtaking features.

Rachel’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling double update, and the post received over 10,200 likes within 19 hours, as well as 167 comments from her audience.

“You’re stunning love this dress on you,” one fan wrote.

“Elegant beauty,” another follower added.

“I love your outfits,” a third fan remarked, including two heart eyes emoji and two flame emoji in the comment.

