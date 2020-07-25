Texas Bar Owners Pledge To Defy Governor’s Orders To Stay Closed

Hundreds of Texas bar owners have pledged to open on Saturday, in a mass demonstration in defiance of Governor Greg Abbott’s orders that keep bars closed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported, back on June 26 Abott ordered bars across the state closed, while allowing restaurants to open with limited occupancy.

However, Chris Polone, owner of Fort Worth music venue The Rail Club Live, says that if restaurants can reopen safely, so can bars. He says that the same safety measures in place in the former businesses can protect customers and employees in the latter.

To bring his point to the governor’s attention, he organized what he’s calling Freedom Fest, a protest in which bars across the state will open up to flout the rules.

“If you can get every single bar to stand up in solidarity, well, that’s a statement that won’t be ignored,” Polone said.

At least 800 bars across the state, from Fort Worth to Houston, Pasadena and Sabinal, and other cities, intend to participate.

Alexander Jawfox / Unsplash

“From the outside looking in, it looks like just a bunch of pissed-off bar owners, but in reality we’re trying to express how we could safely open,” he said.

The venues will host concerts, with the proceeds going to charity. Some will serve alcohol, while others, including Polone’s, will not.

Further, all participating bars must follow certain safety protocols, including taking customers’ temperatures, having hand sanitizer available, maintaining social distancing, and requiring face masks. And at The Rail Club specifically, a germicidal fog that the owner says has been approved by the Centers for Disease Control will be sprayed.

Polone says that the owners have agreed to a sort of gentlemen’s agreement that they’ll abide by these rules. Those who don’t, Polone says, then the governor was right in closing them as they’re part of the problem when it comes to spreading the pandemic.

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission spokesman Chris Porter said that his agency is aware of the planned protest, and that normal inspections will be conducted on Saturday. Any bar found to be illegally open will lose its liquor license for 30 days.

Abbott, for his part, had said previously that he regrets not slowing the reopening of bars when he had the chance.

“If I could go back and redo anything, it would have probably been to slow down the opening of bars, now seeing in the aftermath of how quickly the coronavirus spread in the bar setting,” he said.