Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In A White Miniskirt & Boots

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 846,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap taken on a night out. The photo was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha appeared to be standing in the middle of a luxurious space. Windows were visible in the background, although it was dark so not much could be spotted through them, and a large statement chandelier hung in the center of the space.

Tarsha flaunted her curves in a sizzling ensemble from the brand PrettyLittleThing, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She wore a long-sleeved white crop top that showed off several inches of her toned stomach, although her body was angled away from the camera so the front of the look wasn’t visible. A tie detail beneath her breasts could be spotted, but her cleavage remained hidden in the shot.

Tarsha paired the crop top with a miniskirt that left little to the imagination. The skirt had a figure-hugging fit that clung to Tarsha’s pert posterior as though it was painted on. The hem came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving her sculpted legs on full display, and the fabric appeared barely able to cover her shapely rear.

Tarsha kept the color palette of her look simple, and finished off with a small bag and a pair of pointed-toe knee-high boots with stiletto heels.

Her long locks cascaded down her back in a sleek sheet, and her gaze was fixed somewhere in the distance as the photo was captured. Her bronzed skin contrasted stunningly against the pale hue of her outfit, and her figure looked incredible in the skimpy ensemble.

Tarsha’s followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 13,300 likes within five hours of going live. It also received 108 comments from her eager audience, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan wrote simply.

“I can’t deal,” another commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Such an outfit,” one fan added, captivated by Tarsha’s chic style.

“Yes queen,” another remarked, including two emoji to accentuate her point.

Tarsha loves to flaunt her enviable physique in all kinds of outfits, from lingerie to activewear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a selfie taken in a hotel bathroom in which she wore nothing but a simple yet sexy black bikini. The swimsuit highlighted her curves to perfection, and she made sure to tag the brand in case her followers were interested in picking up a two-piece of their own.