Olivia Culpo Wows Fans & Goes Braless Under Unbuttoned Shirt In Steamy Bedroom Snaps

Former Miss USA Olivia Culpo heated up her Instagram page on Saturday with a collection of snapshots that featured her going braless under an unbuttoned shirt. The model looked sultry while striking sexy poses in her bedroom.

Olivia’s shirt was a white, oversized button-up type with a collar. It also had long sleeves, which she wore rolled up past her elbows. All of the buttons except one near the middle of her chest were undone, giving her look a flirty vibe. She teamed the shirt with a pair of nude panties with a high waist. Her hair was tousled, looking as though she might have just gotten out of bed.

The model’s post consisted of two pictures that featured her on a bed dressed in white linens. A beige headboard with black trim was against a wooden, slatted wall. The geotag indicated that she was in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the first photo, Olivia faced the camera. The image was cropped above her knees, and it appeared as though she was on her knees on the bed as her legs were slightly spread. She held her hands in her messy hair while she gazed at the camera. The pose opened the front of the shirt, showing off a good deal of her flat abs as well as her hips and the tops of her thighs.

Olivia turned up the sex appeal in the second snap. She lied on her back with her shirt open, showing off her bare tummy. One hand was near a pillow that was under her head while her other hand by her side. With her head resting on large, fluffy pillows, the model looked relaxed and content as she gave the camera a sultry look.

The post was popular, racking up more than 27,000 likes and over 100 comments within an hour of being shared online.

Many of her 4.7 million Instagram followers left flame and heart emoji in the comments section, but a few took the time to say a little bit more about the sexy photos.

“You know what, I love it when I open Instagram and your the first thing I see… thanks for sharing!” one admirer commented.

“Somebody as Stunningly Beautiful as you could only have come from heaven!! Angel!!!” gushed a second Instagram user.

“Geez you’re a vibe for sure,” quipped a third fan.

“Good morning princess You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Olivia recently appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and has shared a few behind the scenes with her online audience. Not too long ago, she uploaded a video that saw her rocking a bead bikini while posing on the beach.