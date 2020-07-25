Alexa Collins Displays Perky Backside In An Insanely Tiny Thong

Alexa Collins served up a bootylicious Instagram update this morning, showing off her perky derrière in a minuscule black thong that left little to the imagination. The skimpy item featured thick double side straps that almost seemed wider than the barely-there triangle back, perfectly displaying her peachy buns. One set of straps sat low on her hips while the other was pulled high on her waist, emphasizing her lithe figure. The cheeky design all but completely bared her rear end, showcasing the model’s chiseled thighs in addition to flaunting her tiny waist.

The Florida hottie showed off her insane body from the profile, striking a sultry pose as she arched her back and appeared to be sticking out her bottom. She was looking into the distance with a longing gaze, slightly parting her lips in the provocative way. Alexa further teased fans as seemingly tugged on her strappy thong, drawing even more attention to her backside.

The 24-year-old coupled the revealing bottoms with a knitted, long-sleeved crop top — a cream number that beautifully matched her fair skin tone. The garment was crafted out of a glittery fabric that sparkled as it caught the light, accentuating her all-over glow. The top cut off right below the chest line and would have put her midriff on show had her arms not been blocking the view. Even so, the picture still teased a glimpse of her midsection, highlighting her trim figure.

Alexa was all dolled-up for the shot, showing off her golden locks coiffed in loose waves that framed her face while tumbling down her back. She sported a chic makeup that emphasized her beautiful features and appeared to have matched her lipstick to her top. The blond beauty was photographed in a stylish interior, one flooded with sunlight. Although the picture focused on her curves, the blurred background revealed a modern living room furnished with a black couch and a plasma TV.

Alexa conveyed the nonchalant, end-of-the-week vibe of her photo in the caption. She credited professional photographer Dreamstate for the eye-popping snap, adding a sparkles emoji that seemed to call attention to the inspired use of natural lighting.

Fans appeared to go crazy over the steamy shot, clicking the like button more than 14,600 times in the first two hours of posting. The smoking-hot look also brought followers to the comments section in large numbers, racking up over 280 messages within the same time frame.

“Looking fantastic,” wrote one of her admirers, blowing Alexa a kiss via emoji.

“Just when you think it can’t get any better, POW, You so sexy,” read a second comment, trailed by a string of intertwined fire and heart emoji.

“OMG that profile need to make a silhouette from it,” gushed a third person.

“You just made my morning, thank you,” chimed in a fourth Instagrammer, leaving three hearts at the end of their post.