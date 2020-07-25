Ainsley Rodriguez Wears Tiny Yoga Shorts In New Workout: ‘Always Gets My Legs’

Social media fitness star Ainsley Rodriguez wowed her 2 million Instagram followers with a new workout in which she wore incredibly tiny shorts to flaunt her toned and tanned legs.

In the caption for the shot, Rodriguez claimed that the exercises were an example of high intensity interval training (HIIT) and urged her followers to sweat it out as a way to end the week strong. In fact, she cheekily wrote ‘F U Friday’ to motivate her fans.

For the occasion, Rodriguez wore a gray sports bra with black accents. It was a traditional cut, with a low scooped neckline that offered her fans a view of her décolletage. Showing even more skin, the sports bra appeared to have a peek-a-boo accent just below the bust at the sides of her torso, and the black detailing appeared to wrap around her body to highlight her trim figure.

Rodriguez coupled the look with a pair of tiny yoga shorts made by Nike. The garment almost matched the top in color, though appeared to be a shade lighter. However, they did match in that they included black details, this time as the elastic band that hugged her hips.

The fabric of the shorts was a spandex-like material which ably hugged her toned figure and the high-waisted cut accentuated her hourglass figure.

The gray hues of the ensemble complemented the similarly shaded wall that served as Rodriguez’s backdrop, and other props — including a fiddle-leaf fig tree and bright pink yoga mat — added pops of color.

Rodriguez styled her long brunette locks into a practical ponytail. Keeping her look sweet and simple, her sole accessory consisted of a cuff bracelet on her left wrist.

In the first exercise, Rodriguez started in a crab pose before raising her leg and tapping it with the opposite hand. Next came a squat with a leg raise, followed by a double squat with a jump. Fourth exercise consisted of a side lung and knee raise, and fifth were jumping front lunges. Last but not least, the routine concluded with burpees.

Fans loved the latest upload, awarding it over 15,000 likes and more than 300 comments.

“Always fit. Really a.m.a.z.i.n.g girl,” raved one fan, adding a red heart.

“Looking good,” added a second, emphasizing the sentiment with two fire emoji.

“Ohhhhhhh Ainsley! Much love and thank you for all you do! Very inspired. Peace,” thanked a third grateful follower.

“Yes!!! Work it!!” gushed a fourth, concluding the comment with two bicep symbols.

