Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Curves In A Tight Ruched Mini Dress

Social media star Anna Nyström once again stunned her 8.6 million Instagram followers after modeling a tight mini dress that flaunted her enviable curves to their best advantage.

The dress was a bright white color, and the hue not only added to the light and airy aesthetics to the shot, but also highlighted Nyström’s sun-kissed skin.

The dress was ruched throughout the torso so that her curves were on full display. The garment also featured an off-the-shoulder sleeve, with a cute ruffle at the hem to add yet another trendy detail to the ensemble. The sleeves were made from a sheer fabric, showing off more of her toned arms.

Nyström styled her hair into voluminous waves, and her long blond locks cascaded down her back to hit just above her waist.

The setting for the shot was in front of a window, creating a backlit effect that gave Nyström an almost angelic vibe. White curtains flanked the window, and a light marble table and dove gray fur throw rug continued to promote a light feel to the picture.

Nyström posed angled sideways to the camera to fully flaunt her figure. She positioned her left leg forward while bringing her left hand to her chin in a pensive yet sultry pose.

She gave little explanation for the shot in her caption, using just a heart symbol.

Fans loved the new update, and awarded the shot over 116,000 likes and around 1,200 comments.

“Just an amazing picture, such a stunner,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with several fire emoji.

“You look wonderful,” raved a second, along with both the heart-eye face and kissing symbol.

“Holy Cow! Now that’s elegantly gorgeous! You are so hot!!!” proclaimed a third.

“White angel,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a plethora of emoji including the perfection hand, 100 percent sign, and a number of red roses.

The Instagram star has recently shared some secrets of her success to Swedish outlet Expressen.

Among other confessions, Nyström claimed that chief among her concerns is that she never break the trust that she has built with her fans. The fitness model added that her commitment to that ethos has meant that she was selective with modeling contracts despite her stardom because she wanted to remain genuine.

Followers will no doubt appreciate the mentality, as they continue to show their support by making her the third most followed Instagrammer in Sweden.

Another recent shot that found favor with fans was when she wore a blouse that offered a peek of her décolletage in a sizzling new selfie, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.