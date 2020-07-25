Paula Manzanal Gets Soaking Wet Under Outdoor Shower In An Impossibly Tiny Bikini

On Friday, Peruvian model Paula Manzanal thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with a steamy bikini pic that displayed her peachy buns. The sizzling blonde rocked an impossibly tiny two-piece swimsuit that perfectly showcased her curvy posterior, turning her back to the camera to show off her voluptuous assets.

The skimpy swimwear was a sexy string design featuring a cheeky ruched thong, which tied on the side with a large, loopy bow draping down her curves. While Paula’s shapely bust was not visible due to the angle of the shot, the photo teased a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob, suggesting that the bikini top was just as revealing as the bottoms. The swimsuit was a dark-caramel color that flattered her bronzed tan, as did the metallic gold details decorating the side of her thong and the straps tying behind her back.

The former Miss Peru appeared to be at the beach and was cooling off in an outdoor shower. Paula didn’t hesitate to get soaked for the sultry photo, showing off her dripping wet hair tumbling down her back in messy, tangled locks. The model was fully drenched as the water cascaded over her side, covering her arm, hip, and a good portion of her midriff in glittery streaks that accentuated her all-over glow. She had both arms raised, as if trying to capture the stream in her cupped hands, flaunting her chiseled pins as she put one leg forward.

The shower was placed in the shade, offering a welcomed respite from the dazzling sun. However, a few streaks of sunlight still managed to find their way through what appeared to be a thicket of vegetation, shining on her back, buttocks, and thigh. A tropical scenery unfolded in the sun-kissed background, which was populated with picturesque straw huts and towering palm trees. A quaint stone wall separated the shower area from the rest of the beach, where another person could be seen relaxing on a chaise lounge chair.

The upload sent followers into a frenzy, garnering more than 53,800 likes and close to 1,300 comments overnight. Fans seemed to be entranced with the scorching look, showering Paula with effusive praise in addition to leaving plenty of hearts under her photo.

“What a hot set on you so sexy,” wrote one person, adding a heart emoji at the end of their post.

“Speechless! Great body!” gushed a second fan.

“Derriere Purrfection!!!” read a third message, trailed by several fire emoji.

Fellow models also flocked to the comments section to compliment Paula’s beauty.

“Booty,” chimed in Yaslen Clemente.

Valeria Orsini penned her message in Spanish, telling Paula she looked beautiful according to a Google translation.

Vicky Aisha noticed the smoking-hot look as well, commenting three heart-eyes emoji.