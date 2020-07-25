WWE News: Hall Of Famer Has High Hopes For Big E’s Upcoming Singles Run

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Mick Foley took to social media after last night’s Friday Night SmackDown to praise Big E. According to the Hall of Famer, the superstar has what it takes to be one of the “great” WWE superstars, and he hopes his upcoming singles run will see him evolve as a performer.

Foley noted how there is a need for change in WWE right now due to the decline in ratings. In order to fix that problem, Foley believes that it’s time to make “bold” statements by pushing performers who have the ability but also haven’t had the opportunities to really shine.

Foley also wants Big E to reveal a more serious edge to his character. While he’s a fan of his comedic aspects in New Day, the Hall of Famer thinks a solo run is a perfect opportunity to show what he’s really made of.

“This is a guy who worked his butt off, and I believe that he can show a different side of himself, a little bit more seriousness, a little bit more anger when the situation calls for it, that he would go down in history as one of the great WWE Superstars and I hope that it happens. It’s all about stepping your foot on the accelerator and I believe he can do it.”

Kofi Kingston — who is Big E’s tag team partner — confirmed that he’s going to be injured for several weeks on the latest episode of the blue brand’s weekly show. He then encouraged Big E to make the most of his run as a singles wrestler.

The New Day members have been together for years, but this marks the first time where two out of the three have been injured at the same time. Xavier Woods is also absent courtesy of a long-term injury, and there’s no telling when he’ll be back.

Kingston, meanwhile, has enjoyed success as a solo star while remaining a member of the group. He won the World Championship at WrestleMania 35 and held the title for months. Big E envisions this set up to his own singles career.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Big E recently said that he never wants the group to split up as he doesn’t think each member would receive a significant push afterward. However, he would like for them to occasionally do their own things while remaining stablemates.

Vince McMahon is reportedly set to focus on propelling more stars, and Big E could be one of several unexpected individual pushes.