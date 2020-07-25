Jon & Kate Gosselin’s Daughter Mady, 19, Stuns In Rare Mirror Selfies

The teen daughter of the former 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' star rocks bangs in a series of new photos.

Mady Gosselin showed off a new look on Instagram. The 19-year-old twin daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin shared a series of selfies to the social media site as she debuted a stunning new hairdo with bangs.

In a rare move, Mady posted a grid of 12 stylish photos of herself as she posed in front of a mirror. The college sophomore wore a black tank top and a sweater as she snapped 12 pics while holding up her iPhone. Mady also wore a necklace and small hoop earrings as she modeled her banged hairstyle. Longtime fans may recall that the TLC star had bangs when she was a little girl, but she grew her hair out years ago.

In some of the shots, the teen daughter of the estranged Jon and Kate Plus 8 stars tilted her head as she looked at herself in the mirror.

In the caption to the post shared with her more than 115,000 followers, Mady joked that she was feeling “a little vain.”

In comments to the Instagram share, which can be seen below, friends and other followers reacted to Mady and her new sophisticated banged hairdo, which makes her look much more grown-up.

“You deserve to feel confident,” one follower told the teenager.

“Pride = vanity,” another wrote.

“At least you’re honest and you know it, pretty girl,” a third chimed in.

“Slayeth those bangs girl,” another fan wrote.

Others noted that “beautiful” Mady is starting to look more and more like her mom Kate as she gets older. And of course, many others said they missed the Gosselin family’s reality show and asked Mady if she will be coming back to TV.

The new photos come a few weeks after Mady shared a less glamorous pic after she had her wisdom teeth removed, so it is indeed a very different look for the TLC reality star.

Mady has been quarantining with five of her siblings at her mom’s home in Pennsylvania after she was forced to move out of her New York college dorm last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The teenager has kept fans in the loop with TikTok videos and Instagram stories as her parents’ ongoing custody drama continues to make headlines 10 years after their split. Mady recently revealed to her followers that she “cries at least once” daily, although it’s not about her tumultuous family life.

“I cry at least once per day on a good day & I’ve cried 3 times today already,” she told fans earlier this month, per The Sun. “Like it’s just a normal day for me to cry once in the morning about dogs in costumes & once in the evening about a spontaneous lesbian wedding on Tiktok.”