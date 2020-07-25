Abby Dowse Gets Steamy In See-Through Lace Lingerie

Abby Dowse heated up her Instagram feed with a scorching lingerie pic this morning, thrilling her 2.3 million followers with her insane curves. In the steamy upload, the blonde bombshell was clad in a provocative three-piece set from Fashion Nova, putting her perfect hourglass figure on display as she posed with her hip cocked and her legs slightly open.

Snapped in what looked like a white hallway, Abby leaned her elbow against the door frame as she gazed longingly into the distance. Her lips were slightly parted in a seductive way, adding to the sultry vibe of the shot. Her long, blond tresses tumbled over her shoulder in loose waves. Sunlight from a nearby window illuminated half of her face, drawing attention to her beautiful features. However, the curve-flaunting photo seemed meant to showcase her toned body instead, as the Aussie beauty had her head turned to the side rather than facing the camera.

The 30-year-old looked like a total smokeshow in the provocative lingerie, which was made out of see-through lace adorned with an elegant floral print. The ensemble included a cage-style bra featuring triangular cups, which were decorated with a set of straps going over her cleavage. The details gave the impression that the cups were cut-out, connecting to the shoulder straps with a pair of chic bows that further lured the gaze to her perky chest.

The bottoms mirrored the saucy look, sporting double side straps that created the illusion of cutouts gashing on both sides of the minuscule front. The piece was incredibly high-cut, showing off her hips and thighs in addition to baring her tummy thanks to the low-rise, scooped waistline. The outfit was complete with a sexy garter belt also crafted out of lace, which was embellished with heart-shaped cutouts.

The set was a vibrant neon-green color that looked flattering against her darker, bronzed skin, accentuating the model’s flawless tan. Fans immediately noticed the flattering shade, taking to the comments section to compliment the hot look.

“This colour [sic] on you [heart-eyes and fire emoji] your tan is amazing!!!” gushed one Instagrammer.

“Whoa This is [sic] lacy lingerie is crazy hot and the little heart details is [sic] amazing Tan is really poppin,” chimed in a second devotee.

“Absolutely stunning Abby, you look amazing,” read a third message, trailed by a string of emoji that conveyed admiration.

“Hotter than Brisbane in January,” quipped a fourth person, leaving a pair of fire emoji for emphasis.

The post was a major hit with her followers, racking up close to 12,000 likes and more than 330 comments in just three hours of going live on the platform. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Abby showcased the back view of the sweltering attire in a photo shared the day before, which has reeled in over 24,600 likes from her eager fans.