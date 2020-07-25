Stephanie Sanzo Sports Tiny Booty Shorts For 286-Pound Deadlift

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo took to popular social media site Instagram on Friday, July 24, to post a new weightlifting video in which she deadlifted 286 lbs.

The fitness trainer wore a pair of tiny, pink booty shorts on her lower half. The shorts extended past her belly button and ended just below her backside, leaving the length of her chiseled legs on display. The tight-fitting material emphasized her sculpted booty. She paired the shorts with a white cropped t-shirt that was slightly transparent and showed off a white sports bra underneath. The top left a strip of Stephanie’s toned tummy exposed.

Stephanie wore a pair of knee-high blue socks, forgoing shoes for the workout. She accessorized with a purple exercise watch and several glitzy earrings. She wore blond tresses styled in two braids and left a chunk of hair loose to frame her face.

The deadlift took place in a gym setting where Stephanie stood on a specialized mat for the exercise. She used a barbell stacked with various plate weights on both ends. The video began with the model shooting a pouty expression toward the camera as she popped one hip to the side and raised her arms out at her sides. She then turned and walked to the mat, positioning her body in front of the weight.

Stephanie wrapped her chalked hands around the bar and blew out a breath before bending down to perform the first lift. As she carried out five repetitions, viewers got an eyeful of her chiseled leg and arm muscles. Before the camera cut at the end of the performance, Stephanie flashed a wide and proud smile.

In the caption of the post, the trainer gave her followers tips on how to make their training more difficult. The options were adding more weight, adding more sets or reps, slowing down the tempo, and decreasing rest times. She added that the body has an amazing ability to accommodate stress and that workouts should get progressively harder over time. Stephanie told her trainees that if they want to improve and see long-term results, they must seek ways to overload their sessions.

The post earned plenty of attention from Stephanie’s followers, gaining more than 20,000 likes and nearly 450 comments within the first day.

“Such a stud!!! I love those socks! Amazing job! Appreciate you!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“Love watching your deadlifts,” another follower commented.

“Thank you for the really good advice!! I will add some changes to my workouts!! I really like the ‘training is a stress’ expression!!!” one more fan chimed in.