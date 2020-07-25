Teresa Giudice Receives Support As The ‘RHONJ’ Star Struggles With The Loss Of Her Dad

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice had a tough day on Friday. The reality star posted a photo on her Instagram, and in the caption, the mother-of-four admitted she was struggling with the loss of her dad, Giacinto Gorga. The Italian native passed away a few months ago.

In the series of eight photos, Teresa is holding what appears to be Giacinto’s hand on top of white sheets.

“Miss you so much,” the caption read.

Included in the post were a crying face and a big red heart emoji along with the hashtag, “papa.” Teresa’s brother, Joey Gorga, was quick to commiserate with his sister.

“I miss him so much too,” the businessman wrote.

Teresa then admitted that she was having a tough time.

“@joeygorga I know me too today was a bad day I can’t stop crying,” the author replied.

Teresa’s relationship with her Giacinto was often showcased on the hit New Jersey-based program. As The Inquisitr reported, the elder Gorga passed away in April after several months in and out of the hospital. The man was 76 years old when he died.

Giacinto was a famous face on The Real Housewives of New Jersey as he lived with Teresa and her daughters. Family and cast members alike referred to him as “Nonno,” which is Italian for grandfather.

Support for Teresa came from Italy via her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. The future Celebrity Boxing contestant shared a thoughtful tribute to Nonno.

Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

“Your father was a phenomenal father, grandfather, husband, and loyal friend to many. He had a great sense of humor, a hearty laugh, boundless compassion, and a deep knowledge of the world,” Joe wrote.

Teresa’s ex-husband had a very close bond with Giacinto. The relationship between the two was so tight that it caused a wedge in the connection between dad and son. During a family Christening, Joey broke down in tears because of his broken relationship with Giacinto. The father of three blamed Teresa’s then-husband for the strife.

Joe provided some words of encouragement for his ex-wife, stating that the loving grandfather “cared deeply” about their kids. The two share four girls, Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana Giudice. Joe called Giacinto Teresa’s angel that was “always looking down” on her.

This is not the first time Teresa has received support for her grief. As The Inquisitr previously reported, The Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, Jennifer Aydin created a vast photo collage for Teresa. In it were photos, both old and new in the family.

“So you may always remember the happy times,” Jennifer wrote.