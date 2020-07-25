Blake Shelton Hints ‘The Voice’ Season 19 Could Be Postponed, Jokes About Gwen Stefani ‘Double Wedding’

Blake's opening up about the future of 'The Voice' and his future with Gwen.

Blake Shelton hinted there’s a chance Season 19 of The Voice could potentially be postponed — or at least look a little different — amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as he also joked about a potential “double wedding” with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani. Blake spoke out about what he’s got coming up while he chatted with SiriusXM’s The Storme Warren Show on The Highway Channel this week.

“Man, but the waves of bad news that keep coming out of California, especially Southern California,” the “Honey Bee” singer admitted when asked by Storme how things were coming along with Season 19 of the NBC singing competition, per Celebrity Page.

He revealed that he and his fellow coaches, Gwen, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend are set to start filming the famous Blind Audition stages in two weeks time, but didn’t seem overly confident that things would go ahead as normal.

“It’s on my calendar still, but every day seems like a new world we wake up in. I still hope we can get it in and I know they created a safe situation for us, but we will see what happens,” he continued.

Blake then added that he just doesn’t know right now about what’s going to happen with the new round of shows, which would ordinarily debut in the fall, though Season 18 of the competition notably ended with the coaches and contestants doing the show from home, which could be a possibility for the upcoming Blind Auditions.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

But while Blake’s still unsure about what’s to come from The Voice, he did seem a little more confident that he and his girlfriend won’t be having a “double wedding” with 10 million guests anytime soon after he previously admitted he knows that he and the mom of three make an “unlikely match.”

In the wake of a recent report which claimed that the loved-up couple, who have been dating for five years, have two ceremonies planned — one in Blake’s home state of Oklahoma and one in the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s home state California — over the next few weeks, the country star appeared to jokingly shut down all the speculation in his own way.

“Gwen just showed me that cover this morning… she was reading it to me and she misread it,” he recalled.

“She said, ‘We’re having 10 million friends and family,’ and I said, ‘Oh my-what the hell, how many friends do you have? How the hell? We’re gonna need more than a double wedding to get that many people in there,'” he joked, though the singer didn’t explicitly shut down speculation that he and the former No Doubt frontwoman could potentially tie the knot somewhere down the line.

Blake’s latest chatter about his famous girlfriend came shortly after he opened up about how he finds it pretty “hilarious” that the pop star has become a regular feature on country radio thanks to their numerous duets, including their latest release “Happy Anywhere” which dropped this week.