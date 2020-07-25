John Stamos Masks Up For An Adorable Date Night With Wife Caitlin McHugh

The 'Fuller House' star paid tribute to his love for Disney during a drive-in date with his wife.

John Stamos had the perfect pandemic-era date night with his wife Caitlin McHugh. The Fuller House star and his longtime love enjoyed a long overdue evening out to a drive-in movie, and the film they took in was one that is close to the actor’s heart.

Stamos, 56, shared two photos to Instagram that showed him and Caitlin posing outside of their drive-in dinner and movie date. In the first snap, Caitlin was kissing her husband’s cheek as a row of cars and the big screen could be seen in the background.

In the second photo, the lovebirds were pictured wearing adorable Disney-themed masks with animated characters on them — hers with princesses and his with Stitch from Lilo & Stitch –as they posed outside of the Street Food Cinema in Los Angeles. It’s no surprise the duo chose masks from their favorite franchise as the two are massive fans of the House of Mouse.

Stamos also sported a black denim jacket while his wife appeared to be a bit more dressed up with a black outfit and sparkly jewelry.

In the caption to the post, Stamos noted that “finally” he and his wife were out for a night alone. The actor also revealed that the movie the couple saw was the 2002 romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Stamos is half Greek, as his father, Bill was of Greek descent.

In comments to the post, which can be seen below, fans reacted to the too-cute couple and their Disney facial coverings, with some noting the duo’s mask game is “on.”

“You two are so adorable!” one fan wrote.

“The man the legend and that smooth hair. Gorgeous lady as well, “a second chimed in.

“Now that’s an epic and memorable date night… drive ins rock!” another fan wrote.

Others commented simply “Have mercy!” in reference to Stamos’ Fuller House character Jesse Katsopolis’ signature line.

According to the website for the unique cinema site, which can be seen here, the pop-up theater that the Stamos’ visited is located on the rooftop of The Americana at Brand. The mashup brings classic summer flicks “to new heights” with delicious food options from eateries such a Shake Shack and Katsuya amid panoramic city views.

Like most stars, Stamos has been laying low amid the coronavirus health pandemic. The actor previously shared several social media photos with his spouse and their toddler son, Billy, as they quarantined at home over the past several months.