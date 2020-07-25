Candice Swanepoel Gets Down In The Sand In A Tiny String Bikini

Candice sat with her legs apart in a pretty revealing two-piece.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel put her flawless bikini body on show this week as she got down in the sand while she wore the skimpiest string bikini. In a gorgeous new photo shared to Instagram, the supermodel got down on the sand as she treated fans to “a dose of sunshine.”

The photo was shared to the official account of Candice’s swimwear line, Tropic of C, on Friday, July 24, and showed her as she sat her booty down on the sand and crossed her bare legs while surrounded by sections of long grass.

Shortly after she showed off her lifeguard skills in another sultry shot posted to social media, the mom of two lifted up her left leg slightly and rested her left arm on her knee while she placed her right hand on her right calf.

As for her bikini look, Candice didn’t leave too much to the imagination as she flashed some skin in the bright yellow ribbed number from her own collection.

The 31-year-old star, who’s modeled lingerie and swimwear for Victoria’s Secret for more than a decade, put her fit and toned body on show in a plunging triangle top with strings that tied around her neck and back and stretched across her chest.

She opted for a matching look, as she rocked tiny bottoms in the exact same color. Candice slipped into a pair of skimpy briefs with ties that were fastened into bows on either side of her hips. They were pulled up pretty high in line with her navel, which highlighted her seriously slim waist and made her already long legs look even longer.

Candice had her signature long blond hair straight and down for the shoot, as it blew in the breeze while she gave the camera a sultry glare.

In the caption, Tropic of C confirmed that the star wore a new look from her range, the praia set in the color mango.

A number of fans took to the comments section to heap praise on the model.

“Beautiful,” one person said with a heart and a mermaid emoji.

“Stunning, gorgeous and beautiful,” another wrote.

“Simply spectacular! As always,” a third person commented.

Candice is no stranger to showing off her obvious body confidence in her swimwear, as this is far from the first time she’s flashed some skin on social media.

It was only earlier this month that she wowed followers on her own Instagram account when she shared an artsy shot of herself defying gravity while she hung off a rock in a black strapless swimsuit during a photo shoot.