JoJo Stuns In Snakeskin-Print Savage X Fenty Lingerie That Exposes Intimate Tattoos

JoJo snapped a selfie of her sexy set from Rihanna's lingerie line.

JoJo was her own photographer for her latest steamy modeling shoot. The “Too Little Too Late” songstress showed off a lot of skin in a lingerie set that bared two tattoos in intimate areas.

JoJo, 29, is a brand ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line, and she can often be seen rocking looks from the label on her Instagram page. However, her newest snapshot was a bit unusual in that it was a selfie. She held her phone up and away from her body so that her face and almost all of her incredible figure were included in the shot. The picture put her ample cleavage front and center, along with the bra that was boosting her breasts up.

The bra featured a snakeskin-print pattern with hints of pink and blue. The garment also boasted molded underwire cups and a small cutout in the center gore. A tiny, rose-gold charm shaped like an X dangled over the cutout. The bra left the barely-visible tattoo in the center of JoJo’s chest uncovered. It was a vertical row of rainbow-colored dots.

JoJo’s matching bottoms had black trim around the waist, and they sat down low on her hips. While she was curvy up top, her waist was trim, and her photo captured the definition of her washboard abs. Her panties also had high-cut legs that exposed the body art on the top of her right thigh next to her bikini line. The dark ink includes a scrolling musical staff with notes and the words “Love & Music.”

JoJo posed with her legs spread. Her left knee was bent, and she appeared to have her toes pointed as she popped the limb out to the side. The musician had her free hand resting on her stomach, which revealed that her fingernails were painted turquoise. Her wavy blond tresses spilled down over her left arm and shoulder.

JoJo gave the camera a seductive smile as she gazed directly at its lens with her bright eyes. Her skin looked fresh and flawless.

In the comments section of her Instagram post, the musician’s fans rewarded her efforts as both model and photographer with words of praise.

“Your abs are my new screensaver,” wrote country singer Maren Morris.

“Jojo was my crush when I was younger and it’s still accurate today,” read another response to her post.

“You are one amazing woman!” a third fan enthused.

“Porcelain perfection,” read a fourth message.

JoJo’s music-inspired tattoo was visible in another lingerie photo that she shared with her fans earlier this month. In that picture, she rocked a lace bodysuit with sexy cutouts.