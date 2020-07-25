Kate Beckinsale Bares Decolletage And Updates Fans On Coexisting With A ‘Hidden Mouse/Marmoset/Ewok’

The lovely Kate Beckinsale gave her 4.3 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her glamorous side late Friday night.

A polished look is not unusual for the stunning English actress, but as of late, social media fans have become more familiar with the prolific and hilariously-directed videos of her fluffy Persian cats. So, her glamorous selfie was a refreshing surprise and particularly well-received. The post garnered more than 80,000 likes in the first few hours after it was uploaded.

Kate held the camera high above her head, which provided a flattering angle for the portrait. She turned her head to one side and raised her chin, which emphasized her long, lean neck and the curve of her jaw.

A natural, diffused light enhanced her delicate features and flawless complexion. She seductively pouted her full, rosy lips and let them rest ever-so-slightly apart. Her eyes were obscured by stylish white sunglasses with dark reflective lenses and a cat-eye design.

Kate’s ombré tresses appeared to be parted in the center and grazed her bare shoulders in loose waves. A deep rich brown cascaded down into warm, honey-colored highlights.

Her left elbow was bent and her left hand rested in the air near her face, fingers curled together in a relaxed fashion. Her short manicured nails were painted with dark, sparkling polish.

She wore a basic black tube top that revealed her smooth golden skin and an alluring hint of cleavage.

According to her caption, Kate posed for the photo in her garden. Only a bit of the background was visible behind her, but viewers could see a large stone wall with a bit of green shrubbery peeking through a large crack on the top.

The comical update seemed to be related to a recent post in which Kate and kitty Clive discovered a furry friend perched atop a wooden curtain rod, for which the accompanying text read, “Drama unfolding what the f**kkkkk I do.”

Many of Kate’s Instagram fans were quick to comment on her current state of affairs.

“I am so glad that I’m not the only one with a fear of something popping out of the toilet while I’m on it! And seriously, it just disappeared? Any chance your cat ate it?” inquired one fan.

“no def not. Cat stilll absolutely BAMBOOZLED,” Kate replied.

“Plot twist, THEY have a bunker under your garden,” a second fan jokingly suggested.

“Love your posts Kate. You are funny and beautiful. Best of both worlds,” complimented a third follower, following the comment with heart and smile emoji.