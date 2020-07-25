Kate Beckinsale Bares Decolletage And Updates Fans On Coexisting With A ‘Hidden Mouse/Marmoset/Ewok’

Lovely Kate Beckinsale gave her 4.3 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her glamorous side late Friday night.

A polished look is not unusual for the stunning English actress, but as of late, social media fans have probably become more familiar with the prolific and hilariously-directed videos of her fluffy Persian cats, so her glamorous selfie was extra well-received. The post garnered more than 80,000 likes in the first few hours after it was uploaded.

Kate held the camera high above her head for the image, providing an extremely flattering angle for the portrait. She turned her head to one side and raised her chin, which emphasized the curve of her jaw and long, lean neck.

A natural, diffused light enhanced her delicate features and flawless complexion. She seductively pouted her full, rosy lips and let them rest ever-so-slightly apart. Her eyes were obscured by stylish white sunglasses with dark reflective lenses and a cat-eye design.

Kate’s ombré tresses appeared to be parted in the center and grazed her bare shoulders in loose waves. A deep rich brown cascaded down into warm, honey-colored highlights.

Her left elbow was bent and her left hand rested in the air near her face, fingers curled together in a relaxed fashion. Her short manicured nails were painted with dark, sparkling polish.

She wore a basic black tube top that revealed her smooth golden skin and an alluring hint of cleavage.

In keeping with her caption, Kate apparently posed for the photo in her garden. Only a bit of the background was visible behind her, but viewers could see a large stone wall with a bit of green shrubbery peeking through a large crack on the top.

The comical update seems to be related to a recent post in which Kate and kitty Clive discovered a furry friend perched atop a wooden curtain rod.

The quick video pans back and forth between a silent Clive sitting at the base of the curtains and the a small creature balanced on her drapery, little eyes glowing in the dim light. The accompanying text read, “Drama unfolding what the f**kkkkk I do.”

Many Kate’s Instagram fans were quick to comment on her current state of affairs.

“I am so glad that I’m not the only one with a fear of something popping out of the toilet while I’m on it! And seriously, it just disappeared? Any chance your cat ate it?” inquired one fan. “no def not. Cat stilll absolutely BAMBOOZLED,” Kate replied.

“Plot twist, THEY have a bunker under your garden,” another fan jokingly suggested.