Donald Trump Reportedly Asked FBI At First Intelligence Briefing In 2016: ‘Are The Russian Bad?’

Donald Trump reportedly asked the FBI during his first intelligence briefing in 2016 whether the Russians were bad — a question that came as the FBI was reportedly warning the candidate that they were trying to infiltrate his campaign.

A summary of the briefing published on Friday by Politico showed that Republican candidate was curious about the threat that Russia posed, especially when compared to the Chinese. At the time, federal investigators were looking into allegations that the Kremlin was interfering in the U.S. presidential election, and would later conclude that it did with the goal of helping Trump to be elected. Trump was briefed on the potential threats.

As The Huffington Post noted, he asked the person delivering the briefing “Are the Russians bad?” and went on to also ask whether Russia or China was worse when it came to violating a ban on nuclear testing.

“The FBI agent then shared that when he told Trump and his team that the U.S. is a ‘world leader in counterintelligence,’ Trump asked: ‘Russia, too?’ ” the report noted.

It is not unusual for presidential candidates to begin receiving intelligence briefings during the campaign, and recently Vice President Joe Biden said he started to receive them. Biden said he learned that Russia is still trying to interfere in the upcoming presidential race in an effort to delegitimize the electoral process.

Trump himself faced questions of whether his campaign welcomed Russian interference and colluded with their government to interfere in the 2016 election, a charge that the president has long and vehemently denied. A report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller said that there was no evidence of a criminal conspiracy, though did note a number of communications between Trump’s inner circle and Russia.

Trump has continued to face criticism for his actions toward Russia, including appearing to side with Vladimir Putin in his claims that the country did not interfere in the election. Critics say he is too close with Putin, having met in secret and reportedly taken great lengths to ensure that the matters discussed in those meetings are not known, even to top members of his own administration.

Recently, the president has come under fire after reports that a Russian intelligence agency had been offering bounties to Taliban-connected militants for killing U.S. soldiers.

Though many politicians on both sides of the aisle have called for a more thorough investigation and potential consequences, including sanctions, Trump has been largely silent on the allegations.