Fox News Cuts Away As White House Shows Profanity-Laced, ‘Propagandalike’ Video Of Portland Protests

Fox News cut away from a live White House briefing on Friday and as the administration began to show a violent and profanity-laced video of protests taking place in Portland, Oregon.

Business Insider, which described the video as “propagandalike,” noted that the cable news outlet interrupted its live coverage of the White House briefing and explained to viewers that they did not know the graphic video was going to be shown.

“We were not expecting that video, and our management here at Fox News has decided we will cut away at this time,” Fox News host Harris Faulkner said as the network stopped broadcasting live video of the briefing. “Some tough images there, a lot of things that we didn’t anticipate to be shown in terms of some wording on the screen.”

A network spokesperson later said in a statement to Business Insider that the White House did not give any warning that the video would be shown, and that the network quickly decided that the words and images were not appropriate for a “daytime audience.”

The video was shown by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany at the start of Friday’s briefing, showing clashes between protesters and federal security forces that Trump had dispatched to the city. She claimed that the media had been ignoring the protests, and showed footage edited together to show protesters putting up barriers and starting fires. The audio also captured profanity used by some of the protesters, including one heard telling a police officer that they “hope someone kills your whole f*cking family.”

The Trump administration has defended the controversial decision to send the law enforcement officers into the Oregon city, where video has shown them engaged in violent clashes with protesters, firing tear gas and forcefully arresting some.

This marks the second time in the course of close to a week that Fox News, a network that critics say has been too cozy with Trump, has cut away from a live briefing. As The Inquisitr reported, host Neil Cavuto cut in to offer a real-time fact check last week after Trump claimed that the economy under former President Barack Obama was a “disaster.”

Cavuto pointed out to viewers that Trump was not presenting context to the claim and noted that Obama’s presidency began amid the great recession.

“You might recall we had this little thing called the financial meltdown, and much of those regulations were geared to preventing banks from ever investing in things like risky mortgage securities, pooling them, selling them off,” he noted.