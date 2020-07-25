Jasmine Sanders Sizzles In Snakeskin Print Lingerie In Flirty New Video

Jasmine Sanders has been on quite the roll on her Instagram page lately as she recently revealed her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. Since then, she’s been posting a variety of personal and professional updates, and in her most recent update from today, she rocked snakeskin print lingerie.

At the beginning of the clip, Jasmine stood with her back angled toward the camera as she glanced over her shoulder with a coy pout on her face. She placed her hands on the front of her hips and moved her booty slightly before turning over her other shoulder. She moved her shoulder inward and gave her followers a peek at her thong bottoms before smiling widely. She then adjusted her swimsuit and gave flirty looks.

Her bra had a light pink tint with black graphics on it, and it had braided straps. Her matching bottoms featured the same graphic with black trim. The tag in the post revealed that the pieces were from Savage x Fenty.

Jasmine wore her hair in a long braid that fell down her back, and accessorized with sparkling stud earrings, a necklace, and multiple rings.

She posed in a room with a textured white wall with plenty of natural lighting that illuminated her well.

The video made use of a vintage-inspired filter that added small black dots throughout that emulated old film.

The model tagged Anthony Rhoades as she alluded to him in the caption and also gave credit to hairstylist Yuichi Ishida.

The post is proving to be very popular, as it’s been watched over 18,200 times already in the first 15 minutes since it went live. Her followers also rushed to the comments section to gush about her newest share.

“You’re a vision,” gushed a devotee.

“My spirit thanks you,” declared a second fan.

“I’m here for it sis!!!” exclaimed another social media user.

“Can I be like you when I grow up? You fine fine. Also, bout to order this set,” shared a fourth supporter.

Additionally, Jasmine took to her feed six days ago to post a three-part update from her SI photoshoot. She rocked a tiny white bikini in all of the shots, and in the first image, she struck a dynamic pose in a rocky landscape. She sat with her left hand extended out to the side and her right arm resting on the back of her head. She also propped out her right knee and gazed at the camera with a pout.