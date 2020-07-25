Sofia Jamora Stuns In Front-Tie Top & Miniskirt In New Instagram Pic

Sofia Jamora took to her Instagram feed today to share a couple of new updates, one was a photo and the second was a two minute video. They were both taken around the same time as she rocked the same ensemble and posed in the same spot, and the snap has been liked over 98,300 times in the past six hours.

The model stood on an outdoor patio next to an elaborate bench. She placed her right hand on the edge of the seat and left her other hand behind her derrière. She propped out her left foot and curved her lower back slightly to emphasize her curvy booty and hips, and gazed up at the camera with a full pout. She tilted her head to the side and her locks fell around her shoulder.

Sofia wore her hair in a half-ponytail with her locks being done with large curls at the bottom. And in addition to her eye-catching hairstyle, her cleavage and toned abs were hard to miss. This was especially true tanks to her tiny blue top that featured a front-tie accent and rested low on her chest. Her miniskirt was white with cinched accents along her hips, and it had a short hem that allowed her to show off her toned legs.

Sofia was bathed in a golden glow as the photo was apparently taken during golden hour, and her skin glowed and looked flawless. There wasn’t much to distract from her glam look as she accessorized simply with a pair of hoop earrings and nothing else.

In the backdrop were other buildings, homes, and cars parked on a street.

The update prompted many of her admirers to rush to the comments section to send their love.

“GODDESS OF MY LIFE,” gushed a devotee.

Others were distracted by her caption.

“What that mean?” wondered a second follower.

“I usually never use my white tees again after 1 wear tho,” joked a third supporter.

Valeria responded simply with a woman facepalming: medium skin tone emoji.

“So you want me to accidentally drop barbecue sauce on you? Jk,” wrote another social media user.

In addition, Sofia shared a behind-the-scenes peek at one of her photoshoots on July 14, that time rocking a semi-sheer dress. It sparkled in the light and featured a corset-style top and a see-through skirt. She stood in an elegant space with fancy traditional furniture, light scones, and a large chandelier hanging from the ceiling. Behind her were photo lighting equipment and a couple of people who were presumably there to shoot the model.