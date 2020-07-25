Joanna Chimonides Sizzles In A Black Leather Top And Shorts In New Instagram Pic

British model and TV personality Joana Chimonides went online on Friday and wowed her almost 700k followers with a very hot snapshot.

In the picture, Joanna — who rose to fame after competing in the 2019 season of popular TV show Love Island — rocked a very sexy leather bodysuit that boasted thin straps, wired cups, and a low-cut neckline that allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage. She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted leather shorts to ramp up the glamour.

Joanna opted for a full face of makeup to complement the outfit. She wore her highlighted tresses in soft, romantic curls, swept them to one side, and let her long locks cascade over her shoulder and bosom.

In terms of jewelry, she opted for a delicate silver bracelet and two dainty gold pendants, one of which rested at the base of her throat. She also accessorized with a black purse that she hung on her shoulder.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at Roka, a popular sushi restaurant in Canary Wharf, London.

To pose for the picture, Jonna sat inside the restaurant, on a gray chair with a wooden back.

The hottie rested her elbows at the back of the chair and held her purse in her hand. She held her other hand behind her head, lifted her chin, seductively parted her lips, and gazed straight at the camera.

In the caption, Joanna implied that she couldn’t wait for the food to be served.

Within seven hours of going live, the photo amassed more than 17,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Joanna’s admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about a hundred comments to praise her amazing figure and her incredible sense of style.

“Wow, you are so beautiful. Marry me, please!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Hi, Joanna. You look stunning and so cute! I hope you have a nice weekend and a lot of fun!” another user chimed in.

“Why do I suddenly have the urge for you to whip me? lol,” a third follower jokingly wrote.

“The most gorgeous girl in the world!!! Love you so much,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her followers, several other TV stars and models also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Anna Vakili, Kaz Crossley, Georgia Kousoulou, and Natalia Zoppa.

Joanna wows her followers with her steamy pictures quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on July 21, she shared another hot pic in which she was featured rocking a light pink sports bra that she teamed with a pair of matching, high-waisted shorts.