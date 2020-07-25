Gemstar Looks Classy & Sexy In A Form-Fitting Dress: ‘Grateful’

Gemstar wowed her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Friday afternoon with a stunning new Instagram upload. She rocked a classy yet sexy outfit from online clothing retailer Fashion Nova Curve.

Her outfit consisted of a long-sleeve white shirt beneath a dark blue form-fitting suspender dress with thin spaghetti straps. The gown was built with a significant cutout in the chest area, with the majority of the fabric beginning just under her breasts, held together by a small column of buttons.

The bombshell beauty looked spectacular in her outfit, which accentuated her bust and her curvy hips.

Gemstar paired her chic attire with pointy-toed heels, which flattered her long, toned legs. Her gown cut off just above the knee and showcased her muscular calves. The model appeared to skip the accessories to keep from overdoing her glam, but she did sport a gorgeous manicure, including square-cut nails, painted white. She also chose to leave her hair down, parted down the center, and perfectly straightened as her locks settled beneath her shoulders.

It suited her overall simple, but still alluring, appearance.

To pose for her photograph, Gemstar struck an elegant pose in the center of what appeared to be a living room. Standing in front of a gray couch decorated with rectangular yellow pillows, she extended one leg in front of her and settled her hand on her upper thigh. Gemstar smiled brightly while peering off to the side beneath her lovely thick eyelashes.

The room she posed in for the image was immaculately decorated. Aside from the couch, it featured perfectly rounded hedges in blue pots, a green lamp on a marble side table, and a large abstract painting hanging on the wall behind the sofa.

Gemstar’s many fans quickly flocked to her latest Instagram upload, liking her snap more than 21,700 times and leaving more than 400 comments.

Dozens of her admirers flocked to her comments section to shower her in praise, particularly for her fashion sense and her smile.

“Beautiful and fashionable!!! Curves for days!” gushed one fan alongside a string of adoring emoji.

“You look so gorgeous in that dress and you have a beautiful smile as always,” wrote another user.

“Very smart, intellectual and sexy way to dress for work!” chimed in a third person.

“I’d hire you without an interview if you walked in like that,” said a fourth admirer.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that Gemstar had flaunted her incredible curves while wearing a sizzling hot white swimsuit with a plunging v-neck.