Jessica Naz Bares Golden Tan And Killer Curves In Black String Bikini: ‘Wild Honey’

Brunette bombshell Jessica Naz wowed fans with her most recent Instagram post Friday night. The stunning image of the model seductively posed outdoors in a tiny bikini received over 1,000 likes in less than 10 minutes after it went live.

Jessica was posed leaning against a textured concrete wall, mottled with neutral shades of taupe and cream. Large swaths of primer or white paint upon the surface created an abstract pattern behind her.

The white wooden frame of a window was visible in the upper left corner, visually balancing the right side of the image, which extended back several feet past the building and displayed hazy, dappled sunlight across small green leaves.

Jessica’s smooth, caramel skin was expertly highlighted with a diffused flash which was also reflected in the pupils of her deep brown eyes. The spill of light across the surface of her body gave an otherworldly impression that her figure had been painted, or sculpted out of luxurious marble.

Her skimpy attire was filled out impressively by her voluptuous curves. The small triangle cups were pushed far apart from the center of her decolletage, revealing the alluring roundness of her cleavage.

The sultry beauty stacked one firm thigh in front of the other and cocked one of her shapely hips to the side, accentuating the slender lines of her amazing body. Her taut abdominal muscles were flexed.

Her wavy mahogany mane was tousled and swept over one shoulder.

Jessica clutched a flowing black scarf at either end with graceful outstretched arms. Her right hand reached over her head, out of view, and her left was out to her side. This positioning let the garment drape diagonally in the air above her, creating a striking visual frame.

Jessica’s 486,000 Instagram followers flooded her page with adoring comments soon after the image was uploaded.

“Dear lord! You’re more goddess than woman,” raved one fan.

“You’re a dream model,” complimented a second person, appropriately following the comment with camera, heart, and flame emoji.

“So this is what heaven looks like,” gushed a third follower.

“Beautiful, gorgeous, and sexy,” declared a fourth fan, emphasizing their feelings with a string a different color heart and a crown emoji.

Just a few days ago, as reported by TheInquisitr, Jessica flaunted an equally sexy but very different look wearing a uniquely-designed white fishnet ensemble. The model bared her killer physique while soaking up the desert sun in a rustic ghost town outside of Los Angeles.