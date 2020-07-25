Vale Genta Shows Off Her Peachy Backside In A Thong Bikini

Vale revealed that she was enjoying a beach day.

Vale Genta wowed her fans with a new set of photos that showed the actress and influencer modeling an animal-print bikini as she enjoyed a relaxing day at the beach. On Friday, she shared the sun-drenched snapshots with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

The 22-year-old social media sensation looked confident and radiant in a jaguar-print two-piece. The garment’s top was a cute bralette with wide shoulder straps and a flirty tie closure with long ribbon-like ends that hung down her back. However, Vale kept the main focus of her pics on the lower half of her bathing suit by standing in profile. This pose provided a peek at the back of the petite model’s bottoms, which boasted a thong silhouette. The garment’s tiny triangular back panel was pulled up high, and slinky straps curved over her slender hips.

Vale flaunted her pert posterior by arching her back and standing with her right leg raised up in a flamingo-like pose. Her bikini exposed tan lines from a different pair of bottoms with a slightly lower waist. Her bathing suit also showcased her shapely legs and taut tummy. She tagged the brand Monday Swimwear to let her followers know where she got the two-piece.

The sun-kissed model was wearing a pair of sunglasses, but they were pushed up on top of her head. Her other accessories included small silver hoop earrings and a few rings on her fingers.

Vale was photographed standing on a beach next to a cloth umbrella. It was a cream color with a pattern of black spots similar to those on her swimsuit, and its edges were trimmed with long fringe. In the background of her snapshots, a number of other beachgoers could be seen taking advantage of the beautiful sunny weather by getting a little fresh sea air.

In her first photo, Vale was pictured holding a cup in front of her and gazing back over her shoulder. She flashed her pearly whites as the photo was snapped.

Vale was raising the cup in the air in her second pic. Her head was tilted back further, and her eyes and still-smiling lips were closed. She looked like she was enjoying herself.

The model’s followers seemed to absolutely adore her upload. In less than two hours, her images amassed over 48,000 likes and 180 comments.

“That tan is so cute,” wrote one fan.

“Love your smile, and of course perfect body,” another chimed in.

“I have a tooth ache, you’re sooo sweet,” a third comment read.

“Damn, you’re a complete smoke show baby!!!” a fourth admirer raved.

Vale’s fans can never seem to get enough of her bikini photos. In another popular snap, she was pictured modeling a gingham-print two-piece.