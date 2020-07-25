Republican Introduces Bill That Would Cut Off Funding For Schools That Teach ‘NYT’ Project On Slavery

Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton has introduced a bill that would cut federal funding for any school district that teaches the 1619 project, a major interactive initiative from the New York Times that examines the history of slavery in the United States.

As Forbes noted, Cotton introduced the bill this week aiming to pull federal funds for any K-12 school district that makes the project part of its curriculum. As the report noted, a number of conservatives have criticized the project and some historians have disputed its historic accuracy. The proposal calls on the secretaries of Education, Health and Human Services and Agriculture to shave funding depending on the cost to implement the project into curriculum.

The report noted that the Republican has emerged as one of the loudest voices countering the growing nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing, speaking out against what he sees as “woke culture” after he faced criticism for a New York Times essay calling for military intervention in protests.

The paper backtracked from his op-ed, the report noted, and the Republican called out the newspaper by name in a statement introducing the proposal.

“The New York Times’s 1619 Project is a racially divisive, revisionist account of history that denies the noble principles of freedom and equality on which our nation was founded. Not a single cent of federal funding should go to indoctrinate young Americans with this left-wing garbage,” the Arkansas Republican said in a press release announcing his proposal.

In unveiling the project, New York Times Magazine Editor in Chief Jake Silverstein said that the goal was to consider the implications of considering 1619 as the true birth of the United States, exploring the historic importance of the slave trade. But it has also faced criticism from a number of historians who say that the project places too much importance on slavery and its significance on the founding of the nation.

The history of slavery has come under increased scrutiny amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, with many demonstrators calling for monuments to slave owners and Confederate figures to be taken down.

While it does not appear the bill has much of a chance of being made into law, Forbes noted that there will likely not be much in the way of political consequences for the Arkansas Republican. He is running for a second term “virtually unopposed,” the report noted, with would-be Democratic opponent Joshua Mahoney dropping out shortly after filing paperwork to enter the race.