Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reportedly ‘Haven’t Spoken Much’ Since Rappers Meltdown

Things aren’t going well for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the latter had a meltdown earlier this week at a South Carolina Presidential rally, as well as on Twitter. For now, Kim is home in Los Angeles while Kanye is residing at their Wyoming ranch with some good friends. An insider close to the situation recently spilled some tea to The Hollywood Life regarding where the duo stands with one another today.

The insider noted that Kim was staying close to mom Kris Jenner and younger sister Kendall Jenner, who are reportedly staying with her at her home. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star doesn’t want many people around her right now given the circumstances and is just keeping a few family members close. The anonymous source also claimed that Kanye and Kim haven’t really spoken this week since everything went down.

“They haven’t spoken much, but she urged Kanye to take down the tweets, which he did. They have had a conversation, but he really wants to be left alone and is hard to get a hold of. The whole situation has everyone sad.”

The source additionally noted that Kim has tried to be by Kanye’s side, but the Yeezy designer has not accepted her invitation. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kanye has been dodging Kim’s calls this week. Rumors have been circulating that the couple is in the process of getting a divorce, which the rapper even mentioned in one of his now-deleted tweets.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

“All she can do is control her own life and make decisions for what’s best for herself. She feels blessed to have an amazing support system in her family, and is thankful Kanye has true friends who are showing their support for him right now, too,” a second insider claimed.

Kim is currently filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and the duo’s fallout will likely take center stage in the upcoming season. Kanye is not suspected to take part in any of the filmings from here on out, but Kim reportedly wants the situation handled delicately when the cameras are around.

The mother-of-four recently asked for compassion for her husband after his two separate Twitter rants. Kim reminded her fans that Kanye is bipolar and as long as he is unwilling to seek help, there is nothing she can do for him. She has denied trying to have Kanye “locked up” as he suggested in a tweet but hopes he gets the help he needs for himself and for their four children.