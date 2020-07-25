Maya Stepper Strikes A Flirty Pose During Her ‘Staycation’

Maya Stepper shared a new Instagram photo to her feed today after a brief two-day break, and she showed off her incredible figure as she struck a sexy pose. The caption noted that she was apparently enjoying a “staycation,” likely due to the coronavirus pandemic with many people encouraged to stay at home.

The model wore a white crop tank and went braless underneath, and also rocked a pair of black thong bottoms. She posed in front of large windows with sweeping views and was on her knees as she leaned forward and placed her arms on the edge of an open windowsill. Maya glanced at the camera, although her eyes were the only facial features that were visible, thanks to her arm placement.

Maya’s toned abs and slender legs were on show, and she arched her back slightly to accentuate her booty. She wore her hair down in a casual middle part with most of her locks brushed behind her shoulders.

Beside her were sheer curtains, and the stunner was illuminated by natural lighting. The photo was also in black-and-white, and it emphasized the interplay of light and dark. The backdrop was hard to discern as it was out of focus, but it looked like the photo was taken on a day with clear skies or on a day with complete cloud cover. Either way, the lighting brought attention to the curves of her figure that was mostly left in the shadows.

The tag in the post suggested that the snap was taken by Mikkel Gregers Jensen.

Even though the post has only been available for three hours, it has already racked up over 6,800 likes. Maya’s dedicated followers headed to the comments section to leave a variety of nice compliments.

“No – steppin’ – out *soo many puns!! lol,” joked a social media user, referring to her name.

“Love the black & white babe,” gushed a second admirer.

“Looks like an old school Calvin Klein ad,” raved a third devotee, punctuating their message with a fire emoji.

“My constant INSPO,” declared another supporter.

In addition, Maya shared another flirty update on May 13, that time opting for a three-part image series. She sported a white cardigan and matching tight biker shorts. The top had an unconventional cut with the front of it falling across her chest at a diagonal angle, and the model left the middle part of the top unbuttoned, giving her followers a peek at her cleavage. Her shorts were made of a textured fabric with horizontal stripes.