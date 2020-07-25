Donald Trump Brags About Being Mentioned In Rap Songs, Once Threatened To Sue Mac Miller For Using His Name

Donald Trump bragged in an interview on Friday that his name has been mentioned in a number of rap songs — though the president wasn’t always so happy about being mentioned.

In the interview with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, the president bragged that he had been polling well and believed his presidency was going well until the outbreak of the virus that has now claimed the lives of more than 140,000 Americans. As The Independent noted, Trump even compared himself to one of the most highly regarded presidents of all time.

“We were doing a great job. We were sailing. George Washington would’ve had a hard time beating us,” he told Portnoy. “And then when the China virus came in. It’s a dampener, it’s a downer.”

The report pointed out that while Trump appeared to downplay the severity of the outbreak, he was more exuberant when talking about his being featured in rap songs. Portnoy, who was criticized for his praise of Trump, said that the real estate magnate was “living the dream life” before running for office.

“I was in so many rap songs,” Trump said. “This was before I did this.”

He went on to say that he was featured in “like 79” songs, the most notable being one from Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller called “Donald Trump.” As The Independent noted, the 2011 track was a breakout for Miller and helped to put him on the map.

Trump’s bragging appeared to be a change of heart from his initial reaction to the song. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump threatened to sue the Pittsburgh artist for “illegally” using his name and took to Twitter to mock the rapper.

Miller, who died of a drug overdose in 2018, later spoke out against the president while he was launching his campaign and said he regretting having name-checked the Manhattan real estate magnate in the song about achieving his dreams and living large.

“I think he’s a dick. I f*cking hate Donald Trump,” he said in an interview with Complex magazine. “When he started running for president I was like, ‘Oh, f*ck—this is horrible, I have a f*cking song with this dude’s name, and now he’s being such a douchebag.”

The rapper added that it bothered him how Trump would go on to brag that the video had 75 million views online, hinting that it was his own name that led to it being famous. The artist said he wishes he had mentioned Bill Gates instead, saying that the song’s message would have been the same.