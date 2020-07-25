NBA Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie To Lakers, Kyle Kuzma To Wizards In Proposed Three-Team Trade Involving Nets

With his failure to live up to expectations from a third superstar and efficiently co-exist with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it would no longer be surprising if Los Angeles Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma finds himself on the trading block this fall. However, if the Lakers really decide to move Kuzma in the 2020 offseason, it is expected to be in a deal that would enable them to solve one of the major problems on their roster. To address their need of another shot creator and playmaker, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested that the Lakers could use Kuzma as a trade chip to get veteran point guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets.

“Dubbed an ‘ideal target’ by B/R’s Eric Pincus, Dinwiddie addresses a need for non-LeBron shot creation and is good enough on the ball to run the offense in relief of the stars. It would help if Dinwiddie were a bit more accurate with his three-ball (career 31.8 percent), but his willingness to fire (5.7 attempts since the start of 2017-18) might be enough to maintain optimal spacing.”

Harry How / Getty Images

Though Dinwiddie is not the legitimate superstar that the Lakers dream of pairing with James and Davis in the 2020-21 NBA season, he would still be an incredible addition to their roster. The potential arrival of Windiddie in Los Angeles would immediately address the team’s need of another shot creator and playmaker who could step up when LeBron needs to rest or suffer an injury. If James decides to play as a small forward, Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel could easily slide Dinwiddie to the starting point guard position.

However, the Lakers and the Nets would be needing help from a third team to facilitate the deal. With the Nets also in a win-now mode, they must be looking to add a quality veteran or a superstar on their roster, and not a young prospect who obviously still needs an experience like Kuzma. In the proposed trade scenario by Buckley, the Lakers and the Nets would be engaging in a three-team exchange with the Washington Wizards involving Bradley Beal.

“That might open the door to a three-team exchange where Kuzma heads to the Wizards (along with more), Bradley Beal goes to Brooklyn and L.A. native (and longtime Lakers fan) Spencer Dinwiddie comes home.”

The suggested blockbuster would be beneficial for the three teams involved. The Lakers would be acquiring an established veteran, the Nets would be adding a third star, while the Wizards would be receiving assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. Unfortunately, as of now, Washington hasn’t shown any indication that they are planning to part ways with Beal and undergo a full-scale rebuild. Instead of taking a different route, they are planning to run it back again with their explosive backcourt duo next year.