Anna Vakili Displays Her Curves In A Snake-Skin Print Jumpsuit

British model and TV personality Anna Vakili went online on Friday, July 24, and shared another hot snap on Instagram to wow her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

In the snap, the 30-year-old model — who rose to fame after participating in the popular TV show Love Island — could be seen rocking a very stylish, yet sexy, snake-skin print jumpsuit that perfectly hugged her curves.

The outfit boasted a halterneck style top with a large cutout on the bodice, one which allowed Anna to show off a glimpse of her bare midriff, while the skintight bottoms of the jumpsuit perfectly showcased her toned legs and sexy thighs.

She opted for a full face of makeup to complement her attire and wore her brunette tresses in a sleek bun.

The shoot took place indoors, probably in Anna’s sitting room. A painting could be seen hanging on the wall behind her. The room included light-gray sofas and some cushions in different colors and prints lying atop it.

To strike a pose, Anna perched on the arm of the sofa and sat with her legs spread apart. She placed one of her hands on her thigh, tilted her head, slightly parted her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

In the caption, she praised the outfit, adding that it was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. Anna added that the post was sponsored by the brand.

Within six hours of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the snapshot has accrued close to 24,000 likes. What’s more, many of Anna’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted about 150 comments to praise her amazing figure, sultry looks, and her incredible sense of style.

“Too sexy!! Your wonderful body makes the jumpsuit look nicer!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Now THAT looks incredible on you!! You have the best figure!! Can you please share your exercise routine with us?” another follower requested.

“Oh my god, is there a single day when you don’t look this hot? Totally unreal!” a third admirer remarked.

“Damn, so hot!! I’m literally obsessed with this outfit!!!!!!!” a fourth user wrote.

Aside from her followers, several other TV stars and models also liked and commented on the photograph to show appreciation for Anna’s sexiness, including Kallie Nicolaou, Joanna Chimonides, and Lateysha Grace.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, on July 21, Anna shared another picture in which she could be seen wearing a black-and-orange floral top that she teamed with a pair of high-waisted black shorts to expose her long, lean legs.